Ex-EuRoPol GAZ Officials Detained for Disadvantageous Deals With Russia-Polish Prosecution

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Former members of the directors board of the EuRoPol GAZ company have been detained in Poland on suspicions of signing contracts for Russian gas deliveries that were allegedly disadvantageous for Poland, the office of the Polish Public Prosecutor General said on Tuesday.

They were detained upon order from the regional prosecution, conducting preliminary investigation into "signing an intergovernmental agreement on Russian gas deliveries to Poland, which was disadvantageous for Poland and violated the legislation of the European Union.

"

The prosecution plans to bring charges of "causing large-scale damage to the EuRoPol GAZ through abuse of power or failure to perform duties" against the three detained persons, who may face up to 10 years in prison. The damage exceeds 848 million zloty ($200 million), according to the prosecution.

EuRoPol GAZ is the owner of the Polish section of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline. It was created by Russia and Poland to ensure transportation of Russian natural gas through Poland.