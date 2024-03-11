Open Menu

Ex-FCCI Executive Member Grieved

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2024 | 09:54 PM

Ex-FCCI executive member grieved

Sister-in-law (Bhabi) of Rana Ikramullah Khan former executive member FCCI and wife of Dr Rana Hafeez Ullah Khan breathed her last after protracted illness

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Sister-in-law (Bhabi) of Rana Ikramullah Khan former executive member FCCI and wife of Dr Rana Hafeez Ullah Khan breathed her last after protracted illness.

Her funeral prayer was offered in Madani Jamia Masjid Batala Colony after Namaz-e-Zuhar.

FCCI members, traders and industrialists participated in it in addition to the local elite.

Meanwhile, President FCCI Dr Khurram Tariq, Senior Vice President (SVP) Dr Sajjad Arshad and Vice President (VP) Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli have expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief and prayed patience for the bereaved family.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Wife Prayer Mosque Family

Recent Stories

CTP issues traffic plan for Ramazan

CTP issues traffic plan for Ramazan

5 minutes ago
 AC inspects foodstuff shops & grocery stores

AC inspects foodstuff shops & grocery stores

5 minutes ago
 Operations underway to drain rainwater from variou ..

Operations underway to drain rainwater from various areas of Quetta

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner Mardan for urgently functionalizing C ..

Commissioner Mardan for urgently functionalizing Chamtar Bus Terminal

5 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Minister for Agricul ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Sajjad for respo ..

7 minutes ago
 Senate unveils annual parliamentary Year Report 20 ..

Senate unveils annual parliamentary Year Report 2023-24

7 minutes ago
Best quality of fruits & vegetable to be available ..

Best quality of fruits & vegetable to be available during Ramazan: DC Khairpur

7 minutes ago
 Court awards life imprisonment in murder case

Court awards life imprisonment in murder case

7 minutes ago
 Advanced Studies & Research plays vital role in he ..

Advanced Studies & Research plays vital role in healthcare: VC LUMHS

7 minutes ago
 ICCI launches Asaan Sehat Card Program for busines ..

ICCI launches Asaan Sehat Card Program for business community

7 minutes ago
 Punjab admin implements Ramazan price control mech ..

Punjab admin implements Ramazan price control mechanism

7 minutes ago
 Wife of Asfandyar Wali laid to rest in Wali Bagh

Wife of Asfandyar Wali laid to rest in Wali Bagh

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business