Ex-FCCI Executive Member Grieved
Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2024 | 09:54 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Sister-in-law (Bhabi) of Rana Ikramullah Khan former executive member FCCI and wife of Dr Rana Hafeez Ullah Khan breathed her last after protracted illness.
Her funeral prayer was offered in Madani Jamia Masjid Batala Colony after Namaz-e-Zuhar.
FCCI members, traders and industrialists participated in it in addition to the local elite.
Meanwhile, President FCCI Dr Khurram Tariq, Senior Vice President (SVP) Dr Sajjad Arshad and Vice President (VP) Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli have expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief and prayed patience for the bereaved family.
