Ex-FCCI President Nominated As Chairman Of Advisory Council

Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2024 | 06:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Former President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Dr Khurram Tariq has been nominated as Chairman of Advisory Council on sustainability and circularity in the textile and apparel sectors.

The Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has notified a 15-member Advisory Council to provide strategic guidance and support on developing policies and action plans for promoting sustainability and circularity in these sectors in addition to ailing it with global regulations and international best practices.

The council may co-opt the representatives of the relevant Federal ministries / organizations, provincial departments, business, academia and any other organizations on a case-to-case basis as per its requirement for advice and technical inputs.

The meeting of the Advisory Council will be held on bimonthly basis and the MOC will serve as its secretariat, said Dr Khurram Tariq in a statement here on Wednesday.

