Ex-FCCI VP Urges Govt To Make A Viable Strategy To Broaden Tax Base

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 10:51 PM

Ex-FCCI VP urges govt to make a viable strategy to broaden tax base

Former vice president of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), Engineer Ahmad Hassan Thursday urged the government to make a simple and viable strategy to broaden tax base instead of adding extra burden on the existing taxpayers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Former vice president of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), Engineer Ahmad Hassan Thursday urged the government to make a simple and viable strategy to broaden tax base instead of adding extra burden on the existing taxpayers.

Ahmed Hassan said at least 11 million electricity users, out of total 29 million, could be easily brought into the tax net by utilising already computerised data, available with various distribution companies.

He said according to the available data, the number of consumers of the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) had increased to 20.85 million during July-March 2011-12, as compared to 20.12 million in the same period in the preceding year.

Former vive president said the Wapda consumers, whose income was more than Rs 50,000 per month, should fall in the domestic category, adding that at least 5 per cent out of them could be brought into the tax collection system.

As far as industrial and commercial consumers are concerned, 100% of such consumers could be included in the tax collection system. "However, agriculture should be totally exempted for tax collection," he suggested.

Regarding Industry-Academia linkages, Engineer Ahmed Hassan said that Faisalabad had large number of universities in addition to leading research institutes. "Unlucky we could not create a congenial environment in which both sectors could not work with harmony and confidence," he said and urged the members of the standing committee to submit viable proposals to bridge the gap between industry and academia.

The meeting was also attended by Engineer Muhammad Saeed Sheikh, Dr Habib Aslam Gaba, Muzmil Sultan, Dr Khurrum Tariq and Muhammad Amjad Khwaja.

