UrduPoint.com

Ex-FIEDMC Chairman Eulogized

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 04:30 PM

Ex-FIEDMC chairman eulogized

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Nasser Hyatt Magoo, and Businessman Penal (BMP) Chairman Anjum Nisar Sunday lauded the services of Mian Kashif Ashfaq, as Chairman of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC).

They said that during his three years tenure (2018-21), Mian Kashif had ensured speedy development of Faisalabad Industrial Estate particularly the Allama Iqbal Industrial City (AIIC), a mega project, under CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor).

Mian Kashif also took effective and comprehensive measures, which led to rapid growth of Special Economic Zone in Faisalabad and numerous industrial units were installed by foreign and local investorsthus impacting positively the national economy, they maintained.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq recently resigned as FIEDMC Chairman due to his personal engagements.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Chambers Of Commerce Company CPEC Sunday Industry

Recent Stories

MBZUH launches ‘Women in Islamic Civilisation’ ..

MBZUH launches ‘Women in Islamic Civilisation’ course

42 minutes ago
 Emirates Publishers Association forges cultural ti ..

Emirates Publishers Association forges cultural ties at 18th Ghana International ..

42 minutes ago
 UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recove ..

UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hour ..

1 hour ago
 IRENA, World Government Summit to advance renewabl ..

IRENA, World Government Summit to advance renewable energy transition

1 hour ago
 Huge waves on Sun observed by NYU Abu Dhabi solar ..

Huge waves on Sun observed by NYU Abu Dhabi solar physicist

2 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador, Argentina&#039;s Transport Ministe ..

UAE Ambassador, Argentina&#039;s Transport Minister discuss cooperation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.