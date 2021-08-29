Ex-FIEDMC chairman eulogized

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Nasser Hyatt Magoo, and Businessman Penal (BMP) Chairman Anjum Nisar Sunday lauded the services of Mian Kashif Ashfaq, as Chairman of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC).

They said that during his three years tenure (2018-21), Mian Kashif had ensured speedy development of Faisalabad Industrial Estate particularly the Allama Iqbal Industrial City (AIIC), a mega project, under CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor).

Mian Kashif also took effective and comprehensive measures, which led to rapid growth of Special Economic Zone in Faisalabad and numerous industrial units were installed by foreign and local investorsthus impacting positively the national economy, they maintained.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq recently resigned as FIEDMC Chairman due to his personal engagements.