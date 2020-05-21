Ex FPCCI President demands implementation of GI law to flourish export pattern

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ):Former vice president of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Muhammad Riaz Khattak on Thursday forwarded a request to Government to formulate strategies that could decrease the country's dependence on traditional exports.

Keeping in view the changing global needs,shift needed in the composition of Pakistani exports which means promotion of high/medium technology exports, focus on non-traditional sector and agriculture.

Similarly there is a dire need that the government should implement early the Geographical Indication (GI) Protection Law after consultation with relevant federal and province ministries and holding awareness programs for traders, industrialists and farmers to ensure registration and protection of their products, which will help in enhancing exports.

Currently Pakistani exporters are facing non-tariff barriers in safety and quality standards under the sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) agreement.

"There is also a need to shift from inward orientation to an outward looking economy as it puts a greater emphasis on exports to achieve high and sustainable growth. Pakistan should adopt different contours of an export oriented strategy in order to remain competitive in international market, especially with regards to countries like India and Bangladesh.

" "SMEs are the backbone of our economy and facing major challenges, especially pertaining to high utility charges, interest rate and complicated taxation." He also said SMEs are still under credit constraints due to challenges and unavailable opportunities for access to finance.

The State Bank of Pakistan provides refinancing facility for modernization of SMEs at mark-up rate up to 6pc (2pc SBP refinance rate and 4pc banks' spread) but the commercial banks are reluctant to lend.

The former FPCCI official also viewed there is a dire need to focus on encouraging and facilitating the growth of cottage industries as well as small enterprises. The government must facilitate them with all basic requirements such as ease of tax and regulatory compliance for sustainable growth and to provide them infrastructure where it is required.

He also urged that government should design a policy based on a proactive strategy in full collaboration with SMEDA to reduce tax and regulatory burden on micro and small firms.