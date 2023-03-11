UrduPoint.com

Ex-Greek Finance Minister Brutally Attacked In Athens - MeRA25 Party

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2023 | 10:50 AM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) Former Greek Finance Minister and leader of the left-wing MeRA25 party Yanis Varoufakis was brutally attacked at a restaurant in central Athens, the party said on Saturday.

"Some time ago, MeRA25 Secretary Yanis Varoufakis became the victim of a daring fascist attack by provocateur thugs," the party said in a statement.

Varoufakis came to the Yiantes restaurant in the Exarchia neighborhood of Athens when a small group of people entered the venue, saying he was not welcome there as he had signed memoranda with creditors, the statement added.

The lawmaker stood up to respond to the provocateurs when they began to brutally beat him, the party said.

Greek government spokesman Yiannis Economou condemned the attack on the former Greek finance minister.

"We unequivocally and unconditionally condemn the attack on MeRA25 Secretary Varoufakis.

There is no room for hooliganism in our democracy and any form of violence will not be tolerated. The Greek police will do everything necessary to bring those responsible to justice," the spokesman said.

Greek news agency AMNA reported that Varoufakis was taken to a hospital where he was diagnosed with a broken nose.

Varoufakis was Greek finance minister from January to July 2015, being Greece's chief negotiator with international creditors. He was opposed to signing memoranda with a trio of European creditors during the acute financial crisis in the country. Under the agreements, Greece received loans to save the economy in exchange for a belt-tightening policy, which led to a decrease in living standards in the country.

