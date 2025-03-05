Ex-mill Sugar Price Not Increased Abnormally: PSMA
Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 09:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (Punjab Zone) spokesman said here Wednesday that ex-mill price of sugar has not increased abnormally as it keeps fluctuating on the basis of demand and supply.
PSMA spokesman denied the news circulating in media that the industry is increasing the sugar prices. He explained that the price mechanism is dependent on market forces. Real beneficiaries of artificial price hike of sugar in retail market are Satta Mafia, hoarders and profiteers who after taking stock of the situation, spread rumours to influence the interplay of market forces to gain undue profits on sugar available with them, he claimed.
He mentioned that sugar mills are already providing sugar at a concessional rate of Rs. 130 in all districts and tehsils through Ramadan Package discount stalls during the holy month in collaboration with Federal/Provincial governments and District Administrations.
Moreover, he said, sugarcane rates have also gone up to Rs. 650 per maund in the current crushing season. Other factors of rising costs of production of sugar include increased taxation on sugar industry, expensive imported chemicals and wage increases.
It is an established fact that when expense on raw material increases, price of final product will ultimately rise for industry to survive and to recover the cost of production.
He further said that in the current crushing season rates of sugarcane have risen considerably due to effects of global warming and pest attacks on the sugarcane crop. At first, last year the summer temperatures went very high which damaged the sugarcane crop. Later, when farmers had to fertilise the cane crop heavy rains started in September and October which badly affected the crop. The sugar recovery and per acre yield of sugarcane drastically came down which has affected the farmers and sugar industry.
Recent Stories
Dubai Police outlines traffic violations recorded by AI-enabled radars
UAE’s real GDP posted significant growth of 3.8% during first nine months of 2 ..
RAKTDA, Trip.com Group bolster alliance to promote Ras Al Khaimah as premier des ..
Art Dubai 2025 to present new global perspectives
RTA develops integrated system to enhance passenger experience at Metro, Tram St ..
FTA organises 'Tax Hackathon' to foster innovation in tax sector
NAS Obstacle Challenge Race kicks off on Thursday
EPAA announces discovery of three new recorded plant species in UAE
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre extends Research Grant deadline to March 20th
Khalifa Medical City celebrates 100th Internal Medicine Resident
BCCI Chief Rajeev Shukla says Indian govt to decide on team’s visit to Pakista ..
Mahira Sharma opens up about dating rumours with cricketer Mohammad Siraj
More Stories From Business
-
Ex-mill sugar price not increased abnormally: PSMA6 minutes ago
-
Bilal Bin Saqib appointed as Chief Advisor on Pakistan Crypto Council36 minutes ago
-
FPCCI demands substantive cut in the policy rate2 hours ago
-
CDNS attain Rs900 billion savings target by March 4th of FY 2024-254 hours ago
-
Price of 24-carat gold per tola increases by Rs700 in Pakistan4 hours ago
-
PSX turns bearish, loses 490 points5 hours ago
-
National economy shows great resilience amid reforms over past 12 months5 hours ago
-
Ahsan calls for private sector-led growth, skill development to strengthen national economy5 hours ago
-
Services’ export up by 6.16% in Jul-Jan6 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report8 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim9 hours ago
-
Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1714 against USD Wednesday10 hours ago