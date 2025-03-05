Open Menu

Ex-mill Sugar Price Not Increased Abnormally: PSMA

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 09:40 PM

Ex-mill sugar price not increased abnormally: PSMA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (Punjab Zone) spokesman said here Wednesday that ex-mill price of sugar has not increased abnormally as it keeps fluctuating on the basis of demand and supply.

PSMA spokesman denied the news circulating in media that the industry is increasing the sugar prices. He explained that the price mechanism is dependent on market forces. Real beneficiaries of artificial price hike of sugar in retail market are Satta Mafia, hoarders and profiteers who after taking stock of the situation, spread rumours to influence the interplay of market forces to gain undue profits on sugar available with them, he claimed.

He mentioned that sugar mills are already providing sugar at a concessional rate of Rs. 130 in all districts and tehsils through Ramadan Package discount stalls during the holy month in collaboration with Federal/Provincial governments and District Administrations.

Moreover, he said, sugarcane rates have also gone up to Rs. 650 per maund in the current crushing season. Other factors of rising costs of production of sugar include increased taxation on sugar industry, expensive imported chemicals and wage increases.

It is an established fact that when expense on raw material increases, price of final product will ultimately rise for industry to survive and to recover the cost of production.

He further said that in the current crushing season rates of sugarcane have risen considerably due to effects of global warming and pest attacks on the sugarcane crop. At first, last year the summer temperatures went very high which damaged the sugarcane crop. Later, when farmers had to fertilise the cane crop heavy rains started in September and October which badly affected the crop. The sugar recovery and per acre yield of sugarcane drastically came down which has affected the farmers and sugar industry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Dubai Police outlines traffic violations recorded ..

Dubai Police outlines traffic violations recorded by AI-enabled radars

17 seconds ago
 UAE’s real GDP posted significant growth of 3.8% ..

UAE’s real GDP posted significant growth of 3.8% during first nine months of 2 ..

14 minutes ago
 RAKTDA, Trip.com Group bolster alliance to promote ..

RAKTDA, Trip.com Group bolster alliance to promote Ras Al Khaimah as premier des ..

15 minutes ago
 Art Dubai 2025 to present new global perspectives

Art Dubai 2025 to present new global perspectives

15 minutes ago
 RTA develops integrated system to enhance passenge ..

RTA develops integrated system to enhance passenger experience at Metro, Tram St ..

15 minutes ago
 FTA organises 'Tax Hackathon' to foster innovation ..

FTA organises 'Tax Hackathon' to foster innovation in tax sector

15 minutes ago
NAS Obstacle Challenge Race kicks off on Thursday

NAS Obstacle Challenge Race kicks off on Thursday

15 minutes ago
 EPAA announces discovery of three new recorded pla ..

EPAA announces discovery of three new recorded plant species in UAE

16 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre extends Research ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre extends Research Grant deadline to March 20th

16 minutes ago
 Khalifa Medical City celebrates 100th Internal Med ..

Khalifa Medical City celebrates 100th Internal Medicine Resident

16 minutes ago
 BCCI Chief Rajeev Shukla says Indian govt to decid ..

BCCI Chief Rajeev Shukla says Indian govt to decide on team’s visit to Pakista ..

2 hours ago
 Mahira Sharma opens up about dating rumours with c ..

Mahira Sharma opens up about dating rumours with cricketer Mohammad Siraj

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business