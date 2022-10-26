CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Moldova could end up without gas supplies from Russia under the current government, which fails to fulfill its contractual obligations, former Moldovan President Igor Dodon told Sputnik.

On October 1, Russian energy company Gazprom said Moldova had repeatedly delayed payments for the gas supplied to it, warning that Chisinau's growing debt might lead to the termination of the current contract.

"Chisinau might be left without Russian gas only through the fault of Chisinau itself," Dodon said, adding that "If there were a normal, pro-Moldovan, negotiable government in Moldova, it would agree with Russia, regardless of the situation in Ukraine; we would have received gas cheaper and in full, as Hungary, Serbia, Turkey, and other countries are receiving now as they are not participating in anti-Russian sanctions.

"

The ex-president noted that Moldova had not fulfilled its obligations under the agreement it signed with Gazprom in October last year.

"The activity of the government in this matter is a betrayal of the interests of the people, this is genocide," Dodon said, adding that reduced supply volumes open up opportunities for corruption schemes, which are already functioning.

Moldova is experiencing a grave economic and energy crisis because of rising energy prices and soaring inflation. The authorities are making attempts to stock up on firewood, coal, and fuel oil. In early August, the Moldovan energy regulator ANRE raised gas tariffs for consumers from 18.62 to 23 Moldovan lei per cubic meter (from $0.96 to $1.2 per 35.3 cubic feet), with the inflation reaching the 20-year record of 33.5% in mid-summer.