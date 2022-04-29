UrduPoint.com

Ex-President Dodon Calls On Moldovan Authorities To Start Talks With Russia On Gas

Ex-President Dodon Calls on Moldovan Authorities to Start Talks With Russia on Gas

Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon called on the republic's leadership to urgently start negotiations with Russia on the full range of socio-economic issues, including gas imports

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon called on the republic's leadership to urgently start negotiations with Russia on the full range of socio-economic issues, including gas imports.

In October, Moldova made a deal with Russia's energy giant Gazprom to extend the contract for gas deliveries for five years, with importer Moldovagaz undertaking the obligation to carry out a debt audit in 2022. The audit tender failed, including due to the Russian military operation in Ukraine, as many companies refused to participate, which puts the country at risk of having supplies halted starting May 1. The Moldovan government has already asked Gazprom for a delay.

"I call upon the Moldovan authorities, in the national interests and the citizens' interests, to abandon the anti-Russian sanctions agenda, to preserve not only military but also economic neutrality and to urgently start negotiations with our strategic partner, Russia, on the entire spectrum of the bilateral socio-economic issues, including gas," Dodon wrote on his Telegram channel.

He noted that the countries that managed to maintain friendly relations with Russia receive gas at a price four to five times lower than the market price. Dodon is sure that the Moldovan leadership could borrow a leaf from such states.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, Ukraine's allies, including the European Union, rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.

