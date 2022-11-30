UrduPoint.com

Ex-President Of Turkmenistan Urges South Korean Business To Use Turkmen Seaport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2022

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Turkmenistan's former leader and current head of the upper house of parliament, invited South Korean companies to use the Turkmenbashi International Seaport in the eastern part of the Caspian Sea during his official visit to the country, Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported on Wednesday.

"The logistics potential of this maritime hub can become attractive for Korean business community seeking to expand and strengthen sustainable partnership in the Caspian region and Central Asia," Berdimuhamedov was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Turkmenistan has been actively developing its maritime transportation system. In 2018, the Turkmenbashi International Seaport was built on the Caspian coast, and now it is considered one of the largest transport hubs of continental importance.

