Ex-SCCI chief, Saudi diplomat discuss enhancing mutual trade, economic cooperation

Zulfiqar Ali Khan, former president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chairman, Pak Sri Lanka Business Council Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter on Tuesday held a meeting with Mubsher Al-Shehri, Commercial Attach of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Zulfiqar Ali Khan, former president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chairman, Pak Sri Lanka Business Council Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter on Tuesday held a meeting with Mubsher Al-Shehri, Commercial Attach of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in Pakistan.

A press release issued here said the meeting took place in the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad during which matters relating to mutual trade promotion and cooperation were discussed.

The meeting emphasized the need of tapping all available potentials in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Pakistan.

A detailed discussion was held regarding enhancing bilateral trade and launching of joint ventures and projects in the meeting.

On the occasion, the commercial attachï¿½' assured to provide all facilities to the business community to boost up the mutual trade and economic relations between the two brotherly Islamic countries.

Zulfiqar Ali Khan while speaking on the occasion stressed the need of greater partnership in available investment opportunities with the business community of Pakistan generally particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said it was reality that KP was lagging behind as compared to other federating units of the country and neglected all the time, which had remained in war for many decades.

Therefore, he emphasized it was a dire need of hour to take initiatives for bringing economic prosperity and development in this region.

Khan said "opportunities should be provided to the business community and investors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in KSA so that it will create employment avenues for many people, resultantly bring economic prosperity and development in this province.

He mentioned a large number of Pakhtuns were working in KSA so they wanted to enhance the role of KP in development and progress of the KSA.

He added we wanted to play an important role in the tourism, construction and manufacturing sectors.

Earlier, Mubsher Al-Shehri, gave an invitation to Zulfiqar Ali Khan along with a delegation of business community to visit KSA.