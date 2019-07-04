Ex-US Executive Gets 30-Year Sentence for Collapse of Puerto Rican Bank - Justice Dept.

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) A former US pharmaceutical company CEO is being sent to jail for the next 30 years for arranging more than $100 million in bad loans that led to the collapse of one of Puerto Rico's largest banks, the Justice Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

"A Key Biscayne, Florida, resident and the former CEO and Chairman of a now-bankrupt multinational pharmaceutical company was sentenced to 30 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release yesterday for his role in a $100 million scheme to defraud Westernbank of Puerto Rico (Westernbank). The losses triggered a series of events leading to Westernbank's insolvency and ultimate collapse," the release said.

The defendant, 56-year old Jack Kachkar, was also ordered to pay $103,490,005 in restitution to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), as receiver for Westernbank, one of the largest financial institutions in Puerto Rico, the release said.

Beginning in early 2005, Kachkar arranged a series of loans for which Westernbank would advance money in exchange for equity in Kachkar's drug company, Inyx, based on Inyx invoices, according to the release.

During the course of the scheme, Kachkar caused Westernbank to lend approximately $142 million, "primarily based on false and fraudulent customer invoices," the release said.

Westernbank suffered losses exceeding $100 million on the Inyx loans, triggering the bank's insolvency and ultimate collapse, the release added.