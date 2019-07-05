Exact Date of Venezuelan PDVSA Office Opening in Moscow Uncertain - Venezuelan Ambassador

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) It is still uncertain when the office of Venezuelan oil company PDVSA will open in the Russian capital of Moscow, Venezuelan Ambassador to Russia Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa said on Friday.

Venezuelan Oil Minister Manuel Quevedo has said that the office is scheduled to open in June.

"No, not yet," Tortosa told reporters.