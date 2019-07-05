UrduPoint.com
Exact Date Of Venezuelan PDVSA Office Opening In Moscow Uncertain - Venezuelan Ambassador

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 05:01 PM

It is still uncertain when the office of Venezuelan oil company PDVSA will open in the Russian capital of Moscow, Venezuelan Ambassador to Russia Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa said on Friday

Venezuelan Oil Minister Manuel Quevedo has said that the office is scheduled to open in June.

"No, not yet," Tortosa told reporters.

