Exceptions From EU's Oil Price Caps Show Russian Oil In Demand In Europe- Russian Official

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2023 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Exceptions from the oil price caps set by the EU show that Russian oil and oil products are in demand in Europe, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday, adding that the actions of EU politicians are illogical.

Another package of sanctions against Russian oil went into effect earlier in February, with the EU agreeing on a $100 per barrel ceiling for Russian diesel fuel, and $45 per barrel for discounted products such as fuel oil. The price cap, however, does not apply to those oil products that are "substantially processed in a third country," as well as if they were produced in a third country by mixing Russian and foreign oil.

"Yesterday, another amendment to the EU regulations ” exceptions ” was released. It emphasizes once again that our oil products and oil are in demand in Europe," Novak told reporters, noting that "European politicians once again have shown that their actions defy any logic."

These exceptions are, in fact, the legalization of gray supply schemes already being implemented in Europe, the official added.

