Excessive Taxes Hinders Business Operations But Pakistan To Fulfill IMF Program: PM
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 08, 2025 | 05:05 PM
Shehbaz Sharif says journey of economic progress has started and now they need to move towards growth
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 8th, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that excessive taxes are hindering business operations but fulfilling the IMF program and achieving their targets is imperative.
PM Shehbaz said the journey of economic progress has started, and now they needed to move towards growth.
“Let’s sit together and discuss how to prevent growth from falling into a boom-and-bust cycle. When things heat up, they must be managed,” said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while addressing a ceremony at the pakistan stock exchange in Karachi on Wednesday.
The PM said Pakistan needed capital from banks.
He said, “Today, the interest rate has come down to 13%, and I wish to see it reduced further to 6%. We need to enhance export-based growth and welcome suggestions in this regard,”.
Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan has abundant natural resources and must work to establish industries here to provide employment opportunities.
“I also need your recommendations to achieve this,” he added.
Recent Stories
UAE to host six global conferences for first time in 2025
RAKEZ teams up with MHC Consulting to launch Business Growth Services
Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of ‘Farm To Plate’ agri-te ..
PTI seeks funds from assemblies’ members, ticketholders
‘Plant the Emirates’ Programme strengthens sustainable national food securit ..
Imran Khan’s applications for medical examination, communication with sons app ..
Excessive taxes hinders business operations but Pakistan to fulfill IMF program: ..
Second cohort of Indonesian medical staff arrives at UAE floating hospital withi ..
Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi: 18 years of achievements, human empowerment
Gaddafi Stadium, National Bank Stadium near completion to host ICC Champions Tro ..
NYU Abu Dhabi launches PhD programme in Astrophysics and Space Systems
World’s Coolest Winter campaign named Strategic Partner of 1 Billion Followers ..
More Stories From Business
-
KPT shipping movements report45 minutes ago
-
Excessive taxes hinders business operations but Pakistan to fulfill IMF program: PM49 minutes ago
-
SECP seeks feedback on improvements in takeover regulations1 hour ago
-
SECP seeks feedback on improvements in takeover regulations2 hours ago
-
ICCI to collaborate with authorities to make Islamabad drug-free2 hours ago
-
RCCI, CCP organize session on 'Competition Law.'2 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs1,000 per tola2 hours ago
-
Unity in business community essential to stabilize Pakistan's economy: FPCCI2 hours ago
-
Gold price increases by Rs1000 per tola in Pakistan3 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
Slovenia's 2024 budget deficit lowest in 5 yrs5 hours ago
-
China to expand scope of consumer goods trade-in program5 hours ago