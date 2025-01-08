Excessive taxes hinders business operations but Pakistan to fulfill IMF program: PM

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 8th, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that excessive taxes are hindering business operations but fulfilling the IMF program and achieving their targets is imperative.

PM Shehbaz said the journey of economic progress has started, and now they needed to move towards growth.

“Let’s sit together and discuss how to prevent growth from falling into a boom-and-bust cycle. When things heat up, they must be managed,” said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while addressing a ceremony at the pakistan stock exchange in Karachi on Wednesday.

The PM said Pakistan needed capital from banks.

He said, “Today, the interest rate has come down to 13%, and I wish to see it reduced further to 6%. We need to enhance export-based growth and welcome suggestions in this regard,”.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan has abundant natural resources and must work to establish industries here to provide employment opportunities.

“I also need your recommendations to achieve this,” he added.