UrduPoint.com

Exchange Companies Agrees To Remove US Dollar Cap

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 24, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Exchange companies agrees to remove US dollar cap

The association says it has taken this decision to stop the sale of dollar in the black market.

Karachi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2023) The Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) on Tuesday decided to remove the cap on the US Dollar to stop illegal sale of Dollars in the grey markets.

The latest reports said that the decision would be effective from tomorrow (Wednesday).

The Exchange companies unanimously said that the decision was made in a bid to end surging “artificial” demand for the dollars in the local markets.

The ECAP announced that they were going to take this decision for the larger national interest as the limit was causing serious effects.

In the statement, the association said that there was an artificial demand in the markets as the people would buy the dollars from them and sell it in the black market.

“The business is now shifting from official channels to the grey ones,” said the association, citing the peoples’ tendency.

It added that this trend was hurting not only the reserves but also causing serious loss to the exchange companies.

The Association said, “Dollar is allowed to trade at the market value, the customers will automatically shift from the grey market to the legal ways,”.

ECAP General Secretary said Zafar Paracha said that there was huge demand of 90 per cent of dollars which was fake. He stated that the people would buy dollars from official channels and would intend to illegal channels to sell them.

The development took place at the moment when dollar is being traded at different rates including official rate of the SBP, the rate of exchange companies and the rate of in the black market.

The development took place at the moment when dollar is being traded at different rates including official rate of the SBP, the rate of exchange companies and the rate of in the black market.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Business Dollar Sale Buy Market From

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns burning of a copy of Holy Qu ..

UAE strongly condemns burning of a copy of Holy Quran in Netherlands

7 minutes ago
 Five Out of 7 Checkpoints on Moldovan-Ukrainian Bo ..

Five Out of 7 Checkpoints on Moldovan-Ukrainian Border Resume Work - Border Poli ..

16 minutes ago
 Delivery of quality medical cover to masses top pr ..

Delivery of quality medical cover to masses top priority: Azad Jammu and Kashmir ..

16 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman providing relief to public

Federal Ombudsman providing relief to public

16 minutes ago
 Indonesian Foreign Ministry Summons Swedish Ambass ..

Indonesian Foreign Ministry Summons Swedish Ambassador Over Quran Burning in Sto ..

12 minutes ago
 NASA, DARPA to Test Uranium Nuclear Engine for Mar ..

NASA, DARPA to Test Uranium Nuclear Engine for Mars Missions by 2027 - Nelson

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.