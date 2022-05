Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th May 2022

US Says Guterres Spoke of Lifting Curbs on Russia Potash in Return for Ukraine G ..

Nationwide polio eradication drive to start from May 23

Optimum resources being utilised to eradicate corruption: NAB

Annual examinations-2022 of SSC Part-I & II commence in the limits of BISE Larka ..