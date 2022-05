Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2022

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 25th May 2022

Shooter in Texas Elementary School Incident in Custody - Police Dept.

EU Pledges to Keep Supporting Ukraine Even If Crisis Lasts Years - Belgian Prime ..

Over Half of Americans Say US Economy Bigger Priority Than Anti-Russia Sanctions ..

IGP pays homage to Shaheed Constable Kamal Ahmed