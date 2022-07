Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2022

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 6th July 2022

President grieved over deaths caused by heavy rains in Quetta

Ashrafi asks Pakistanis to avoid performing hajj without permission

Govt trying to provide maximum relief to poor people: Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Parliament's national security committee gives go-ahead to govt for talks with T ..