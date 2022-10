Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th October 2022

US Has Not Seen Cyber Escalation by Russians Outside Ukraine - Official

Messi says 2022 World Cup will 'surely' be his last

Imran would face a surprise on his long march towards Islamabad: Ahsan Iqbal

Peskov Urges US, UK, EU Members to React to Zelenskyy's Statement About Strikes ..