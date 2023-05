Exchange rates for currency notes

MoIAT to showcase business opportunities, incentives at ‘Make it in the Emirat ..

PM Shehbaz, President Raisi to inaugurate border market, transmission line today

PM Shehbaz appreciates KSA for including Pakistan in Road to Makkah project

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

President of UAE holds phone call with Turkish President