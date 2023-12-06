Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 287.65281.46

GBP 362.80 354.93

EUR 310.60 304.46

JPY 1.95271.9106

SAR 76.69 75.04

AED 78.34 77.15

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.

45956

LIBOR 3M 5.62458

LIBOR 6M 5.73084

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD282.85281.48278.20275.18272.20268.88265.82

EUR 305.57304.34301.20298.60295.48292.29289.39

GBP 356.72355.06351.00347.24343.53 339.37335.53

APP/as/

