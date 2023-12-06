Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2023 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 287.65281.46
GBP 362.80 354.93
EUR 310.60 304.46
JPY 1.95271.9106
SAR 76.69 75.04
AED 78.34 77.15
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.
45956
LIBOR 3M 5.62458
LIBOR 6M 5.73084
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD282.85281.48278.20275.18272.20268.88265.82
EUR 305.57304.34301.20298.60295.48292.29289.39
GBP 356.72355.06351.00347.24343.53 339.37335.53
