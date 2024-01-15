Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 283.66277.55
GBP 361.76 353.85
EUR 310.89 304.72
JPY 1.9535 1.9114
SAR 75.64 74.00
AED 77.24 76.07
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.
44764
LIBOR 3M 5.57560
LIBOR 6M 5.58391
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD279.17278.08275.60272.94269.90267.02264.66
EUR 306.11305.16302.76300.21297.22294.38292.12
GBP 355.94 354.60351.48348.14344.26 340.58337.52
