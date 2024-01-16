Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 283.51277.40
GBP 359.57 351.78
EUR 309.53 303.41
JPY 1.9397 1.8979
SAR 75.60 73.96
AED 77.20 76.03
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.
45246
LIBOR 3M 5.57814
LIBOR 6M 5.58173
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD279.00277.89275.45272.67269.79266.92264.54
EUR 304.77303.78301.44298.77295.98293.15290.86
GBP 353.84 352.47349.43345.94342.28 338.65335.59
