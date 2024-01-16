Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 283.51277.40

GBP 359.57 351.78

EUR 309.53 303.41

JPY 1.9397 1.8979

SAR 75.60 73.96

AED 77.20 76.03

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.

45246

LIBOR 3M 5.57814

LIBOR 6M 5.58173

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD279.00277.89275.45272.67269.79266.92264.54

EUR 304.77303.78301.44298.77295.98293.15290.86

GBP 353.84 352.47349.43345.94342.28 338.65335.59

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar United States Dollars

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approache ..

Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches

12 hours ago
 PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran

PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran

12 hours ago
 Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally ..

Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally crash: team

12 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy

Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy

12 hours ago
Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as out ..

Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as outflows remain low at 100 Cusecs

12 hours ago
 VC UoT inaugurates 3-day training workshop

VC UoT inaugurates 3-day training workshop

13 hours ago
 No harassment from Bureau, NAB chairman assures of ..

No harassment from Bureau, NAB chairman assures officers

13 hours ago
 DC chairs meeting on election code of conduct with ..

DC chairs meeting on election code of conduct with NA-12 candidates

13 hours ago
 Governor Punjab for taking legacy of traditional g ..

Governor Punjab for taking legacy of traditional games forward

13 hours ago
 PHC accepts Aimal Wali apology

PHC accepts Aimal Wali apology

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business