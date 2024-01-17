Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

January 17, 2024

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 283.56277.45

GBP 357.91 350.11

EUR 308.14 302.05

JPY 1.9244 1.8828

SAR 75.61 73.98

AED 77.22 76.05

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.

45246

LIBOR 3M 5.57814

LIBOR 6M 5.58173

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.96277.78275.40272.70269.73266.87264.34

EUR 303.32302.25299.99297.43294.54291.75289.32

GBP 352.05 350.59347.64344.28340.53 336.92333.72

APP/ms/

