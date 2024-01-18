Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 283.41277.30

GBP 359.44 351.64

EUR 308.73 302.62

JPY 1.9158 1.8745

SAR 75.57 73.94

AED 77.17 76.01

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.

44624

LIBOR 3M 5.55952

LIBOR 6M 5.51728

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.97277.95275.26272.68269.66266.71264.22

EUR 304.06303.16300.56298.13295.17292.29289.89

GBP 353.79 352.54349.17345.94342.11 338.34335.16

APP/as/

