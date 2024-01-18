Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2024 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 283.41277.30
GBP 359.44 351.64
EUR 308.73 302.62
JPY 1.9158 1.8745
SAR 75.57 73.94
AED 77.17 76.01
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.
44624
LIBOR 3M 5.55952
LIBOR 6M 5.51728
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.97277.95275.26272.68269.66266.71264.22
EUR 304.06303.16300.56298.13295.17292.29289.89
GBP 353.79 352.54349.17345.94342.11 338.34335.16
APP/as/
