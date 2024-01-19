EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2024 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 283.36277.25
GBP 360.21 352.35
EUR 308.53 302.40
JPY 1.9109 1.8697
SAR 75.55 73.92
AED 77.15 75.99
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.
44926
LIBOR 3M 5.57118
LIBOR 6M 5.54437
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.75277.56274.94272.35269.30266.24263.74
EUR 303.65302.56300.06297.59294.60291.59289.19
GBP 354.29 352.81349.54346.28342.40 338.49335.31
