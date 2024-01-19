Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2024 | 10:30 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 283.36277.25

GBP 360.21 352.35

EUR 308.53 302.40

JPY 1.9109 1.8697

SAR 75.55 73.92

AED 77.15 75.99

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.

44926

LIBOR 3M 5.57118

LIBOR 6M 5.54437

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.75277.56274.94272.35269.30266.24263.74

EUR 303.65302.56300.06297.59294.60291.59289.19

GBP 354.29 352.81349.54346.28342.40 338.49335.31

APP/mzr/

