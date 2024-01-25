EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2024 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 282.95276.85
GBP 359.78 352.00
EUR 307.87 301.78
JPY 1.9164 1.8750
SAR 75.45 73.82
AED 77.05 75.88
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.
45034
LIBOR 3M 5.58628
LIBOR 6M 5.61486
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.64277.78275.12272.58269.50266.55264.19
EUR 303.34302.61300.04297.67294.65291.75289.54
GBP 354.30 353.24349.90346.72342.81 339.03336.02
APP/mzr/
