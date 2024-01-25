Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2024 | 11:00 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 282.95276.85

GBP 359.78 352.00

EUR 307.87 301.78

JPY 1.9164 1.8750

SAR 75.45 73.82

AED 77.05 75.88

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.

45034

LIBOR 3M 5.58628

LIBOR 6M 5.61486

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.64277.78275.12272.58269.50266.55264.19

EUR 303.34302.61300.04297.67294.65291.75289.54

GBP 354.30 353.24349.90346.72342.81 339.03336.02

APP/mzr/

More Stories From Business