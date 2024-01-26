Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2024 | 11:20 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 283.00276.90

GBP 359.79 351.94

EUR 306.91 300.84

JPY 1.9166 1.8752

SAR 75.52 73.78

AED 77.06 75.90

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.

45112

LIBOR 3M 5.58566

LIBOR 6M 5.61622

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.71277.86275.35272.89270.00267.17264.71

EUR 302.41301.68299.28297.03294.22291.46289.18

GBP 354.26 353.22350.07346.99343.31 339.69336.55

APP/mzr/

