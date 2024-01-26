EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2024 | 11:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 283.00276.90
GBP 359.79 351.94
EUR 306.91 300.84
JPY 1.9166 1.8752
SAR 75.52 73.78
AED 77.06 75.90
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.
45112
LIBOR 3M 5.58566
LIBOR 6M 5.61622
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.71277.86275.35272.89270.00267.17264.71
EUR 302.41301.68299.28297.03294.22291.46289.18
GBP 354.26 353.22350.07346.99343.31 339.69336.55
APP/mzr/
