Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 282.85276.75
GBP 359.40 351.56
EUR 306.80 300.73
JPY 1.9101 1.8689
SAR 75.43 73.80
AED 77.01 75.86
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.
45107
LIBOR 3M 5.58120
LIBOR 6M 5.60051
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.55277.67275.24272.72269.86267.01264.53
EUR 302.29301.51299.21296.88294.11291.33289.05
GBP 353.86 352.78349.74346.58342.95 339.31336.14
