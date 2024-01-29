Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 282.85276.75

GBP 359.40 351.56

EUR 306.80 300.73

JPY 1.9101 1.8689

SAR 75.43 73.80

AED 77.01 75.86

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.

45107

LIBOR 3M 5.58120

LIBOR 6M 5.60051

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.55277.67275.24272.72269.86267.01264.53

EUR 302.29301.51299.21296.88294.11291.33289.05

GBP 353.86 352.78349.74346.58342.95 339.31336.14

APP/ms

