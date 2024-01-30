Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2024 | 11:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 282.95276.85
GBP 359.68 351.82
EUR 306.52 300.39
JPY 1.9201 1.8787
SAR 75.46 73.82
AED 77.05 75.88
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.
45095
LIBOR 3M 5.57904
LIBOR 6M 5.58566
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.60277.67275.22272.65269.87266.91264.32
EUR 301.89301.06298.80296.39293.73290.85288.42
GBP 354.07 352.92349.87346.64343.10 339.32336.04
