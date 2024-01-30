Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 282.95276.85

GBP 359.68 351.82

EUR 306.52 300.39

JPY 1.9201 1.8787

SAR 75.46 73.82

AED 77.05 75.88

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.

45095

LIBOR 3M 5.57904

LIBOR 6M 5.58566

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.60277.67275.22272.65269.87266.91264.32

EUR 301.89301.06298.80296.39293.73290.85288.42

GBP 354.07 352.92349.87346.64343.10 339.32336.04

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar United States Dollars

Recent Stories

Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Baloc ..

Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area

29 seconds ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA ..

Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians

12 hours ago
 Thief gang busted, three held

Thief gang busted, three held

12 hours ago
 Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll riva ..

Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender

12 hours ago
S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zum ..

S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma

12 hours ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwa ..

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..

12 hours ago
 CCI approves amendments in petroleum policy to enc ..

CCI approves amendments in petroleum policy to encourage oil, gas exploration

12 hours ago
 PPP's 10-point manifesto to pull country out of ec ..

PPP's 10-point manifesto to pull country out of economic crisis: Bilawal

12 hours ago
 PPP introduces manifesto, featuring a 10-point 'Aw ..

PPP introduces manifesto, featuring a 10-point 'Awami, Muashi Muahida: Bilawal

12 hours ago
 Jordan score twice in injury time to surge into As ..

Jordan score twice in injury time to surge into Asian Cup quarters

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business