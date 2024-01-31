Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2024 | 11:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 282.85276.75

GBP 358.65 350.87

EUR 306.04 299.98

JPY 1.9149 1.8736

SAR 75.43 73.80

AED 77.01 75.86

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.

44708

LIBOR 3M 5.57427

LIBOR 6M 5.58095

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.49277.52275.17272.67269.77266.83264.36

EUR 301.47300.62298.44296.09293.31290.48288.17

GBP 353.10 351.91348.97345.84342.15 338.41335.28

APP/mzr/

