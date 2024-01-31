EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 282.85276.75
GBP 358.65 350.87
EUR 306.04 299.98
JPY 1.9149 1.8736
SAR 75.43 73.80
AED 77.01 75.86
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.
44708
LIBOR 3M 5.57427
LIBOR 6M 5.58095
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.49277.52275.17272.67269.77266.83264.36
EUR 301.47300.62298.44296.09293.31290.48288.17
GBP 353.10 351.91348.97345.84342.15 338.41335.28
