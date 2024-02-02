Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 282.85276.75

GBP 360.66 352.86

EUR 307.64 301.56

JPY 1.9328 1.8910

SAR 75.43 73.80

AED 77.01 75.65

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.

44443

LIBOR 3M 5.58694

LIBOR 6M 5.59327

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.52277.55275.29272.85270.05267.27264.82

EUR 303.09302.23300.20297.88295.19292.52290.18

GBP 355.15 353.95351.14348.06344.49 340.92337.78

APP/mzr/

