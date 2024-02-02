Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2024 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 282.85276.75
GBP 360.66 352.86
EUR 307.64 301.56
JPY 1.9328 1.8910
SAR 75.43 73.80
AED 77.01 75.65
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.
44443
LIBOR 3M 5.58694
LIBOR 6M 5.59327
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.52277.55275.29272.85270.05267.27264.82
EUR 303.09302.23300.20297.88295.19292.52290.18
GBP 355.15 353.95351.14348.06344.49 340.92337.78
APP/mzr/
