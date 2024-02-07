Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 282.65276.56

GBP 356.29 348.51

EUR 304.11 298.11

JPY 1.91151.8702

SAR 75.37 73.74

AED 76.96 75.29

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.

43697

LIBOR 3M 5.57774

LIBOR 6M 5.61480

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.38277.48275.50272.94270.32267.73265.16

EUR 299.68298.91297.14294.75292.29289.85287.47

GBP 350.84349.73347.30344.09340.83 337.57334.34

APP/ms

