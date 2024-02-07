Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2024 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 282.65276.56
GBP 356.29 348.51
EUR 304.11 298.11
JPY 1.91151.8702
SAR 75.37 73.74
AED 76.96 75.29
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.
43697
LIBOR 3M 5.57774
LIBOR 6M 5.61480
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.38277.48275.50272.94270.32267.73265.16
EUR 299.68298.91297.14294.75292.29289.85287.47
GBP 350.84349.73347.30344.09340.83 337.57334.34
APP/ms
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar
People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates
MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi
Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead
Awareness session held on heart health
PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar
29 candidates to contest in PS-60
Advocacy group seeks political participation of PWDs in general election
PML-N only representative party of people: Nawab Sulman
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates50 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 20242 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 20242 hours ago
-
CDWP recommends Rs 23.8 bln project for automated indus basin irrigation system13 hours ago
-
Dr Kausar Abdullah lauds efforts of research institute for modernizing country's agriculture sector13 hours ago
-
FMCG distributors informs governor about concerns relating to POS14 hours ago
-
SMEDA, PSIC introduce Pak SMEs in 'Showcase Ireland-2024'15 hours ago
-
SBP announces public holiday on February 815 hours ago
-
FCCI demands permission of Social Security Medical College16 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 796 more points16 hours ago
-
Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks surge after Chinese pledge to help reverse long running rout16 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 796 more points17 hours ago