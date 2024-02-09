Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 11:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 282.60276.51
GBP 356.58 348.87
EUR 304.45 298.42
JPY 1.89161.8508
SAR 75.36 73.73
AED 76.95 75.27
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.
43757
LIBOR 3M 5.58419
LIBOR 6M 5.63929
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.45277.63275.68273.04270.45267.90265.55
EUR 300.12299.42297.73295.22292.78290.40288.22
GBP 351.34350.34347.94344.65341.42 338.20335.25
APP/mzr/
