Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 282.60276.51

GBP 356.58 348.87

EUR 304.45 298.42

JPY 1.89161.8508

SAR 75.36 73.73

AED 76.95 75.27

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.

43757

LIBOR 3M 5.58419

LIBOR 6M 5.63929

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.45277.63275.68273.04270.45267.90265.55

EUR 300.12299.42297.73295.22292.78290.40288.22

GBP 351.34350.34347.94344.65341.42 338.20335.25

APP/mzr/

