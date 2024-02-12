Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 282.55276.46

GBP 356.95 349.15

EUR 304.95 298.92

JPY 1.89351.8525

SAR 75.34 73.72

AED 76.93 75.78

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.

43248

LIBOR 3M 5.56296

LIBOR 6M 5.60059

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.36274.34271.36267.93264.69261.65258.89

EUR 300.59296.42293.59290.23287.06284.14281.50

GBP 351.58346.53342.83338.53334.46 330.62327.14

APP/ms

