Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2024 | 04:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 282.55276.46
GBP 356.95 349.15
EUR 304.95 298.92
JPY 1.89351.8525
SAR 75.34 73.72
AED 76.93 75.78
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.
43248
LIBOR 3M 5.56296
LIBOR 6M 5.60059
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.36274.34271.36267.93264.69261.65258.89
EUR 300.59296.42293.59290.23287.06284.14281.50
GBP 351.58346.53342.83338.53334.46 330.62327.14
APP/ms
