Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2024 | 10:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 282.60276.51
GBP 356.50 348.72
EUR 304.15 298.13
JPY 1.89051.8497
SAR 75.36 73.73
AED 76.95 75.27
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.
43520
LIBOR 3M 5.57066
LIBOR 6M 5.61692
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.65278.03276.10273.46270.88268.35266.28
EUR 300.05299.56297.87295.39292.98290.60288.75
GBP 351.45350.70348.33345.04341.82 338.64336.03
APP/ms
