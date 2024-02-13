Exchange rates for currency notes

Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections

Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections

Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly

HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024

Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar

Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team

Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..

Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing

PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F agree on two-point formula for power sharing