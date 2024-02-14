Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 282.60276.51

GBP 356.15 348.37

EUR 302.76 296.77

JPY 1.87751.8368

SAR 75.36 73.73

AED 76.95 75.27

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.

43488

LIBOR 3M 5.56814

LIBOR 6M 5.61925

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.63278.00276.27273.77271.13268.73266.70

EUR 298.65298.19296.69294.38291.93289.72287.93

GBP 351.07350.31348.19345.07341.80 338.79336.24

APP/ms

