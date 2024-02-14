Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2024 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 282.60276.51
GBP 356.15 348.37
EUR 302.76 296.77
JPY 1.87751.8368
SAR 75.36 73.73
AED 76.95 75.27
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.
43488
LIBOR 3M 5.56814
LIBOR 6M 5.61925
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.63278.00276.27273.77271.13268.73266.70
EUR 298.65298.19296.69294.38291.93289.72287.93
GBP 351.07350.31348.19345.07341.80 338.79336.24
APP/ms
