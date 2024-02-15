Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 282.60276.51

GBP 355.15 347.40

EUR 303.11 297.11

JPY 1.88051.8399

SAR 75.35 73.73

AED 76.95 75.27

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.

43212

LIBOR 3M 5.56860

LIBOR 6M 5.62441

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.46277.66276.05273.52270.88268.49266.28

EUR 298.82298.14296.82294.44291.98289.81287.81

GBP 349.88348.91346.95343.80340.53 337.56334.81

APP/mzr/

More Stories From Business