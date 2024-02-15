Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2024 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 282.60276.51
GBP 355.15 347.40
EUR 303.11 297.11
JPY 1.88051.8399
SAR 75.35 73.73
AED 76.95 75.27
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.
43212
LIBOR 3M 5.56860
LIBOR 6M 5.62441
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.46277.66276.05273.52270.88268.49266.28
EUR 298.82298.14296.82294.44291.98289.81287.81
GBP 349.88348.91346.95343.80340.53 337.56334.81
APP/mzr/
