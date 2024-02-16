EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2024 | 11:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 282.65276.56
GBP 355.62 347.85
EUR 304.14 298.13
JPY 1.88021.8397
SAR 75.37 73.74
AED 76.97 75.29
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.
43583
LIBOR 3M 5.58729
LIBOR 6M 5.68521
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.48277.66275.96273.46270.83268.30266.05
EUR 299.81299.10297.68295.33292.86290.54288.49
GBP 350.30349.29347.22344.12340.85 337.70334.91
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024
Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16
Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar
Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'
FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange
Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects ..
PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year
Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karachi airport
Independent candidate from PP-89 joins PPP
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.149 billion
Ahmad Jawad appointed convener of FPCCI agri committee
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates32 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 20242 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 20243 hours ago
-
Petrol prices increased by Rs.2.73 per liter12 hours ago
-
ICCI organizes business role model award14 hours ago
-
PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year15 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.149 billion15 hours ago
-
Ahmad Jawad appointed convener of FPCCI agri committee15 hours ago
-
FPCCI seeks govt's consultations for economic development15 hours ago
-
Liaqat Ali's journey from farming roots to business heights15 hours ago
-
LCCI rejects proposed hike in KPT charges, utility prices15 hours ago
-
PTEA demands structural policy initiatives for economy revival15 hours ago