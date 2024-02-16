Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2024 | 11:40 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 282.65276.56

GBP 355.62 347.85

EUR 304.14 298.13

JPY 1.88021.8397

SAR 75.37 73.74

AED 76.97 75.29

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.

43583

LIBOR 3M 5.58729

LIBOR 6M 5.68521

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.48277.66275.96273.46270.83268.30266.05

EUR 299.81299.10297.68295.33292.86290.54288.49

GBP 350.30349.29347.22344.12340.85 337.70334.91

APP/mzr/

