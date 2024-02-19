Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2024 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 282.60276.51
GBP 356.52 348.81
EUR 304.62 298.60
JPY 1.88471.8439
SAR 75.37 73.73
AED 76.95 75.27
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.
43427
LIBOR 3M 5.58070
LIBOR 6M 5.67181
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.58277.90276.11273.63270.93268.43266.07
EUR 300.45299.89298.36296.03293.49291.17289.02
GBP 351.45350.62348.42345.33341.96 338.84335.90
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024
PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs
PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors
Husband killed wife in Firozka
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case
Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 202431 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 20241 hour ago
-
Tokyo shares open flat as Nintendo falls2 hours ago
-
Industries must follow global trends to boost exports: CTI14 hours ago
-
China reports current account surplus in 202317 hours ago
-
China exempts stamp tax on offshore trade in Shanghai free trade zone17 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s earns $1,454 million from IT services' export in 6 months19 hours ago
-
SCCI meeting review industrial exhibition19 hours ago
-
Furniture industry direly needs skilled workforce19 hours ago
-
Political stability ensures sustained economic growth: Meher20 hours ago
-
Over 8.3m cotton bales reach ginneries across Pakistan till Feb 1520 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 20241 day ago