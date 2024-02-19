Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2024 | 09:50 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 282.60276.51

GBP 356.52 348.81

EUR 304.62 298.60

JPY 1.88471.8439

SAR 75.37 73.73

AED 76.95 75.27

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.

43427

LIBOR 3M 5.58070

LIBOR 6M 5.67181

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.58277.90276.11273.63270.93268.43266.07

EUR 300.45299.89298.36296.03293.49291.17289.02

GBP 351.45350.62348.42345.33341.96 338.84335.90

APP/as/

