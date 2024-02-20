Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2024 | 12:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 276.54 270.57
GBP 348.05 340.44
EUR 297.75 291.86
JPY 1.83951.7997
SAR 73.74 72.14
AED 75.30 73.66
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.
43033
LIBOR 3M 5.57563
LIBOR 6M 5.65942
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD272.55271.85270.38267.90265.28262.84260.54
EUR 293.62293.03291.83289.51287.07248.78282.68
GBP 342.96342.10340.31337.24333.97 330.94328.07
