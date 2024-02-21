EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2024 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 282.75 276.66
GBP 357.27 349.51
EUR 305.86 299.81
JPY 1.88661.8458
SAR 75.40 73.77
AED 76.98 75.32
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.
43033
LIBOR 3M 5.57563
LIBOR 6M 5.65942
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.63277.87276.22273.60270.85268.37265.80
EUR 301.56300.94299.52297.05294.45292.14289.74
GBP 352.03315.10349.08 345.81342.37 339.28336.08
APP/as/
