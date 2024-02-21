Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2024 | 10:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 282.75 276.66

GBP 357.27 349.51

EUR 305.86 299.81

JPY 1.88661.8458

SAR 75.40 73.77

AED 76.98 75.32

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.

43033

LIBOR 3M 5.57563

LIBOR 6M 5.65942

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.63277.87276.22273.60270.85268.37265.80

EUR 301.56300.94299.52297.05294.45292.14289.74

GBP 352.03315.10349.08 345.81342.37 339.28336.08

APP/as/

