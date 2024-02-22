Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 10:40 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 282.75 276.66

GBP 357.37 349.57

EUR 306.08 300.03

JPY 1.87971.8390

SAR 75.49 73.76

AED 76.99 75.31

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.

43476

LIBOR 3M 5.58735

LIBOR 6M 5.69467

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.71278.01276.43273.79271.23268.72266.31

EUR 301.87301.29299.97297.50295.07292.73290.50

GBP 352.19351.34349.41 346.12342.91 339.78336.78

