Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 10:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 282.75 276.66
GBP 357.37 349.57
EUR 306.08 300.03
JPY 1.87971.8390
SAR 75.49 73.76
AED 76.99 75.31
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.
43476
LIBOR 3M 5.58735
LIBOR 6M 5.69467
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.71278.01276.43273.79271.23268.72266.31
EUR 301.87301.29299.97297.50295.07292.73290.50
GBP 352.19351.34349.41 346.12342.91 339.78336.78
APP/mzr/
