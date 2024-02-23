EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 282.60 276.51
GBP 357.80 349.99
EUR 305.91 299.86
JPY 1.8777 1.8372
SAR 75.35 73.73
AED 76.95 75.
27
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.43551
LIBOR 3M 5.58354
LIBOR 6M 5.67175
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.57277.88276.54273.89271.33268.91266.54
EUR 301.71301.14300.10297.58295.17292.96290.75
GBP 352.63351.79350.15 346.84343.63 340.63337.69
