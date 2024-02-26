Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 282.60 276.51

GBP 357.81 349.99

EUR 305.77 299.65

JPY 1.8781 1.8376

SAR 75.35 73.72

AED 76.94 75.

28

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.43541

LIBOR 3M 5.58544

LIBOR 6M 5.68099

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.72278.18276.81274.40272.06269.62267.41

EUR 301.66301.26300.18297.93295.77293.53291.52

GBP 352.82352.17350.51 347.50344.58 341.55338.80

APP/as/

