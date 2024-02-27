Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 12:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 282.50 276.41
GBP 358.19 350.45
EUR 306.59 300.53
JPY 1.8775 1.8369
SAR 75.32 73.70
AED 76.92 75.
25
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.43861
LIBOR 3M 5.59218
LIBOR 6M 5.70177
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.46277.78276.51274.41271.62269.17267.52
EUR 302.38301.81300.84298.94296.25294.01292.60
GBP 353.09352.25350.70 348.60344.60 341.55339.51
APP/as/
