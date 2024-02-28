Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 282.55 276.46

GBP 357.98 350.15

EUR 306.09 300.04

JPY 1.8774 1.8368

SAR 75.34 73.71

AED 76.93 75.

26

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.44300

LIBOR 3M 5.59942

LIBOR 6M 5.70722

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.53277.86276.70274.36271.73269.43267.62

EUR 301.89301.40300.51298.37295.87293.76292.21

GBP 352.80351.99350.58 347.68344.39 341.52339.28

APP/as/

