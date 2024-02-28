Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 282.55 276.46
GBP 357.98 350.15
EUR 306.09 300.04
JPY 1.8774 1.8368
SAR 75.34 73.71
AED 76.93 75.
26
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.44300
LIBOR 3M 5.59942
LIBOR 6M 5.70722
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.53277.86276.70274.36271.73269.43267.62
EUR 301.89301.40300.51298.37295.87293.76292.21
GBP 352.80351.99350.58 347.68344.39 341.52339.28
